Two teens dead after fatal crash in Brentwood


By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are dead after they hit a tree and their car caught on fire.

The crash happened on Saturday, March 18, at about 2 p.m. Officials said the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the two were driving north on Jones Parkway when their car left the roadway near Brentmeade Boulevard where it hit a tree and caught fire, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department put out the fire, but both teens were dead.

Officials with Brentwood Police Department identified the 19-year-old as Joshua Chin-Curlee, of Brentwood.

The victims were both Brentwood residents and officials said the appropriate High School has been notified.

