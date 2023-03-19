Swastikas, hate messages sprayed on Sylvan Park homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for two people suspected of spray-painting swastikas and hate messages on five homes in the Sylvan Park area early Sunday.

A Ring video from one of the homes showed one person walking up to the front porch and spraying paint onto the camera, then trying to tear a flag down from the front porch and painting on a wall of the home. A second person was visible in the video.

If you have information who these people are, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Specialized Investigation Division detectives are leading the investigation.

