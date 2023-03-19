Swastikas, hate messages sprayed on Sylvan Park homes

Video shows suspects approaching one home and spraying paint on the camera.
Metro Police have released video of suspects who may have been involved in painting graffiti on homes in the Sylvan Park area early Sunday morning.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for two people suspected of spray-painting swastikas and hate messages on five homes in the Sylvan Park area early Sunday.

A Ring video from one of the homes showed one person walking up to the front porch and spraying paint onto the camera, then trying to tear a flag down from the front porch and painting on a wall of the home. A second person was visible in the video.

If you have information who these people are, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Specialized Investigation Division detectives are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Fatal crash
Two teens dead after fatal crash in Brentwood
Nashville Zoo thumbnail generic
Nashville Zoo holding adult-only fundraiser with ‘unlimited’ booze, up-close animal encounters
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County, according to THP
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes

Latest News

Metro Police are searching for the people in a video who spray painted hate messages on homes...
Police release video of suspects spray painting graffiti on Sylvan Park homes
Mount Juliet fatal crash
THP investigating fatal crash on I-40 in Mount Juliet
Sunday morning news update
Sunday morning news update from WSMV4
High temperatures will finally start to rise this week as the first week of Spring gets underway.
Chilling mornings continue through the start of next week