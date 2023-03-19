Overturned vehicle closes I-40 East, possible fuel spill in Loudon Co.

TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.(LCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned vehicle caused congestion on both directions of I-40 in Loudon Co. Sunday.

TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.

I-40 East Backup

Overturned vehicle closes I-40 East in Loudon Co.

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, March 19, 2023

A semi-truck was involved in the crash and at least one person was injured, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A possible fuel spill was also reported.

LCSO Chief Deputy Zac Frye told WVLT News the driver of the truck was being airlifted to UTMC.

Two passengers in another car, one male and one female, were transported to a local hospital, according to Frye.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Mark Nagi, said I-40 East will be closed.

“This will be a lengthy closure on I-40 East at MM 364 in Loudon County following a multi-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at MM 366,” Nagi said. “Traffic diversion is in place at MM 364.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Fatal crash
Two teens dead after fatal crash in Brentwood
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County, according to THP
Nashville Zoo thumbnail generic
Nashville Zoo holding adult-only fundraiser with ‘unlimited’ booze, up-close animal encounters

Latest News

Groceries
Fort Care to give away free food in Oak Grove, KY
Crash
One in critical condition after crash on I-65 in Franklin
Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s and upper teens leading to a hard freeze.
Another Hard Freeze Tonight, but Warmer Temps are on the Way
Lauren Powley, 36
Woman bit her child in parking lot, police say