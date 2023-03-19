Overturned vehicle closes I-40 East, possible fuel spill in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned vehicle caused congestion on both directions of I-40 in Loudon Co. Sunday.

TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.

I-40 East Backup Overturned vehicle closes I-40 East in Loudon Co. Posted by WVLT on Sunday, March 19, 2023

A semi-truck was involved in the crash and at least one person was injured, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A possible fuel spill was also reported.

LCSO Chief Deputy Zac Frye told WVLT News the driver of the truck was being airlifted to UTMC.

Two passengers in another car, one male and one female, were transported to a local hospital, according to Frye.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Mark Nagi, said I-40 East will be closed.

“This will be a lengthy closure on I-40 East at MM 364 in Loudon County following a multi-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at MM 366,” Nagi said. “Traffic diversion is in place at MM 364.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

This is a developing story.

This will be a lengthy closure on I-40 East at MM 364 in Loudon County following a multi-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at MM 366. pic.twitter.com/Mv4XOes1UB — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.