One in critical condition after crash on I-65 in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after a crash on Sunday morning on I-65 in Franklin.

The crash happened right before 4 a.m. near Goose Creek Bypass at the Peytonsville Road interchange.

Franklin Police said a man’s vehicle was stopped in a lane of travel on the interstate when it was rear-ended by another driver.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was found severely injured outside of his vehicle. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it wasn’t clear if the man was ejected from the vehicle when it was hit or if he was outside of his car during the crash.

Franklin Police said there were indications that the stopped car may not have had its lights on at the time of the crash.

The other driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Crash Reconstructionists from Franklin PD’s Traffic Unit responded and are investigating. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.