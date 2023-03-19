Interstate at Rutherford, Wilson County line closed for investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 840 East is closed at the Rutherford County and Wilson County line according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The interstate is closed due to an investigation, according to TDOT.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 I-840 East is closed at the Rutherford / Wilson Co line. For a police investigation. pic.twitter.com/6XxOje4XkD — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) March 19, 2023

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Interstate 840 is closed near Sulphur Springs Road toward Lebanon.

Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a medical emergency closed Interstate 840 near the Sulphur Springs exit east of Murfreesboro.

Emergency responders are on the scene and a medical helicopter is on its way.

Drivers should expect delays.

