Interstate at Rutherford, Wilson County line closed for investigation


I-840 Closed
I-840 Closed(TDOT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 840 East is closed at the Rutherford County and Wilson County line according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The interstate is closed due to an investigation, according to TDOT.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Interstate 840 is closed near Sulphur Springs Road toward Lebanon.

Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a medical emergency closed Interstate 840 near the Sulphur Springs exit east of Murfreesboro.

Emergency responders are on the scene and a medical helicopter is on its way.

Drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Riley
THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped
Fatal crash
Two teens dead after fatal crash in Brentwood
Son of road rage victim speaks out
Hermitage man watches road rage driver throw his mother into oncoming traffic lanes
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County, according to THP
Nashville Zoo thumbnail generic
Nashville Zoo holding adult-only fundraiser with ‘unlimited’ booze, up-close animal encounters

Latest News

Groceries
Fort Care to give away free food in Oak Grove, KY
TDOT reported an overturned vehicle at mile marker 366 near Buttermilk Road.
Overturned vehicle closes I-40 East, possible fuel spill in Loudon Co.
Crash
One in critical condition after crash on I-65 in Franklin
Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s and upper teens leading to a hard freeze.
Another Hard Freeze Tonight, but Warmer Temps are on the Way