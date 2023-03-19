Fort Care to give away free food in Oak Grove, KY

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WSMV) - Fort Care, a nonprofit organization that provides support for military soldiers and families, will be giving away groceries.

Fort Care will hold a free grocery distribution on Tuesday, March 21, at the Oak Grove Casino at the Equestrian Stables.

The grocery distribution will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Recently Fort Care had another grocery giveaway for the Tennessee National Guard in Clarksville on March 12.

