Chilling mornings continue through the start of next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The last full day of winter will be a cold one. The first day of Spring arrives Monday with a slightly warmer afternoon. Temperatures return to the 60s and 70s as the week continues.

SUNDAY:

A Freeze Warning is in effect across the Midstate through 10 A.M. Widespread 20 degrees temperatures are expected this morning. A few snow flurries can’t be ruled out.

The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s so bundle up.

High temperatures will finally start to rise this week as the first week of Spring gets underway. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Another hard freeze expected Monday morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with the high in the mid 50s.

A warm up starts on Tuesday as highs will be around 60 degrees, but clouds will make a return during the day.

A few showers will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain should clear out by the afternoon, and highs will make it into the middle 60s.

END OF THE WEEK:

Temperatures will rise well into the 70s Thursday as a south wind increases. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day, but we likely stay dry.

70s will stick around for Friday, but showers and storms can be expected as a cold front moves into the Mid State. We keeping an eye out for the possiblity that some of those storms could be strong to severe. Be sure to check back with us for updates.

Rain exits Saturday but some clouds stick around. The high will be in the upper 60s.

