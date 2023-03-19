Another Hard Freeze Tonight, but Warmer Temps are on the Way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another night with a Hard Freeze is expected across the Mid State before warmer temperatures return.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s and upper teens leading to a hard freeze. (WSMV)

Freeze Warnings are in effect for all of the Mid State tonight as temperatures will drop into the lower 20s and upper teens tonight. Bring plants and pets inside.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

NEXT WEEK:

After a very cold start to the morning, tomorrow afternoon will be a sunny day with the high in the mid 50s.

Tuesday is the start of a warm-up as highs will be around 60 degrees. Skies will cloud over, but at least it won’t be as cold as this weekend was.

A few showers will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain should clear out by the afternoon, and highs will make it into the middle 60s.

LATE-WEEK:

Breezy south winds will push temperatures to near 80 on Thursday! Clouds will thicken up at times throughout the day, but we likely stay dry.

70s will stick around for Friday, but showers and storms can be expected as a cold front moves into the Mid State. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Be sure to check back with us for updates.

Rain exits Saturday but some clouds stick around. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the upper 60s. Sunday, highs will be back in the 70s.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.