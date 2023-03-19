2 dead, elderly man charged after crash in Henry County, according to THP

MCDONOUGH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead, one person was injured and an elderly man has charges pending after a three-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

THP said all three vehicles were driving on U.S. 641 North when the crash happened a little before 10:20 a.m. on Friday.

Jason Charland, 38, and Patricia Charland, 32, were both killed in the crash.

Terrence Creech, 56, of the state of Georgia, was also injured.

Harry Walker, 86, has charges pending as a result of the investigation, according to THP.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.