MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 East, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. near the Mount Juliet Road exit. According to Mount Juliet Police, the right two lanes are blocked.

MJAlert: Injury Crash / I-40 East near 226MM / The right two lanes are blocked for approx. 1.5 hours. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 19, 2023

