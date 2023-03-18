Multiple Nights with Hard Freezes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Winter isn’t losing its grip just yet! Hard Freezes are expected tonight so protect your pets and plants.

SUNDAY

A Freeze Warning is in effect across the Midstate through 10 A.M. Sunday. Widespread 20 degrees temperatures are expected for lows tonight. Bring plants and pets inside to avoid damage from the cold.

Widespread 20s will lead to a hard freeze tonight in the Mid State. (WSMV)

Some puffy clouds will dot the skies tomorrow, and a few snow flurries can’t be ruled out, but eventually mostly sunny skies are expected for your Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s so bundle up.

NEXT WEEK

Monday is the start of spring, but highs will only make it into the 50s after starting the morning off in the lower 20s. Expect sunny skies!

A warm up starts on Tuesday as highs will be around 60 degrees, but clouds will dominate the skies during the day.

A few showers will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain should clear out by the afternoon, and highs will make it into the middle 60s.

END OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will rise well into the 70s Thursday as south winds crank up. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day, but we likely stay dry.

70s will stick around for Friday, but showers and storms can be expected as a cold front moves into the Mid State. It is too early to tell if there could be strong/severe storms so check back for updates throughout the week.

Rain pulls away on Saturday but some clouds stick around.

