Fatal crash shuts down I-65 in Robertson County

All southbound lanes have been closed.
Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle crash(TDOT Smartway)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A multi-vehicle crash has left two people dead, and has closed all southbound lanes on I-65 in Robertson County.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning near mile marker 116, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP reported two people died as a result of the crash. Southbound lanes on I-65 have been shut down, and THP does not have an estimated time of reopening.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

