Man escapes from Trousdale County jail

He escaped early Saturday morning, according to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department.
Justin Stacey
Justin Stacey(Trousdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man escaped from the Trousdale County jail early Saturday morning, and now officers are telling the public to watch out.

Justin Stacey, 34, resisted detention by a corrections officer at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and fled the jail on foot, according to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him.

Stacey was reportedly being held for failure to appear on aggravated arson charges and violation of probation on aggravated burglary and theft charges.

Police said Stacey is 5 foot 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has a buzz-cut hairstyle and a short beard.

Anyone who sees Stacey should contact the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department at 615-374-3994.

