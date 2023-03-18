First Alert Forecast: Frigid start for the next several mornings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Winter is going out with a bang! The cold air has settled in and we will see below freezing temperatures to start the day this weekend and into early next week.

THIS WEEKEND

A Freeze Warning is in effect across the Midstate through Sunday morning. Low temperatures today and Sunday will start off in the 20s and 30s. We could even see a few teens in some areas Sunday morning.

Today will be chilly with highs only peaking in the mid to upper 40s. It will be partly cloudy but very breezy at times. That strong north wind will make it feel a little colder than our actual air temperature. After another freezing start tomorrow, highs will be even colder-- only topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Ironically, Monday is the first day of Spring... but it certainly won’t feel like it. We will start off below freezing again in the morning with highs eventually climbing to the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

It starts to get a little warmer on Tuesday as highs bounce back to around 60 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

The 60s stick around Wednesday, but we could see a few morning showers develop. Rain should clear out by the afternoon.

BIG WARM-UP

After a cold start to the week, temperatures will soar back to the upper 70s-- even close to 80 degrees-- by Thursday.

The 70 degree temperature will hang around for Friday, as well, but we will see more rain showers throughout the day.

