Doctors warn of ‘gas station heroin’ after Lebanon drug busts

Tianeptine, which is a highly addictive anti-depressant, was made illegal in Tennessee last summer.
WSMV's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon police have busted two different stores for the illegal sale of the drug tianeptine, more commonly known as Zaza.

Investigators seized 28 bottles of the Schedule 2 drug last month from the Kwik-Sack Tobacco and Beer on East High Street. On Monday, they seized 38 bottles from Geri’s Market on Leeville Pike.

Tianeptine, which is a highly addictive anti-depressant, was made illegal in Tennessee last summer.

“Zaza is marketed as a dietary supplement,” Dr. Starner Jones, of Belle Meade AMP said. “It is extremely dangerous. Zaza is known by the street name, gas station heroin.”

Dr. Jones says Zaza acts like an opiate and can lead to terrible withdrawals. After working in an emergency room, he was encouraged to help people with addiction.

“Patients who I saw in the ER did not receive follow-up care that they needed and that they deserve,” Dr. Jones said. “Addiction is a disease, it’s not a moral failing.”

Part of what can hook people on the drug, as an anti-depressant, is it releases dopamine, which Dr. Jones says can give the user a feeling of euphoria. But the drug is very dangerous and can cause agitation, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, coma, and even death, especially in high doses.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, Dr. Jones says TennCare can cover the costs to seek help.

You can reach their website here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Eva Silver
Family member finds woman dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
Randy McNally Instagram comments
Tennessee lawmaker calls for Lt. Gov. McNally to resign after ‘perverted’ social media activity
Metro Police are investigating a homicide at a condominium complex on Harding Place in South...
Man wanted in deadly stabbing at South Nashville condo

Latest News

Potential rise in Alzheimer's amid caretaker shortage
Potential rise in Alzheimer's amid caretaker shortage
Tennessee among states noticing significant shortages in the dementia care workforce
Tennessee among states noticing significant shortages in dementia care workforce
THP trooper allegedly accepted money from citizen
THP trooper allegedly accepted money from citizen
Man accused of impersonating a MNPD officer
Man accused of impersonating a MNPD officer