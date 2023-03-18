Doctors warn of ‘gas station heroin’ after Lebanon drug busts

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon police have busted two different stores for the illegal sale of the drug tianeptine, more commonly known as Zaza.

Investigators seized 28 bottles of the Schedule 2 drug last month from the Kwik-Sack Tobacco and Beer on East High Street. On Monday, they seized 38 bottles from Geri’s Market on Leeville Pike.

Tianeptine, which is a highly addictive anti-depressant, was made illegal in Tennessee last summer.

“Zaza is marketed as a dietary supplement,” Dr. Starner Jones, of Belle Meade AMP said. “It is extremely dangerous. Zaza is known by the street name, gas station heroin.”

Dr. Jones says Zaza acts like an opiate and can lead to terrible withdrawals. After working in an emergency room, he was encouraged to help people with addiction.

“Patients who I saw in the ER did not receive follow-up care that they needed and that they deserve,” Dr. Jones said. “Addiction is a disease, it’s not a moral failing.”

Part of what can hook people on the drug, as an anti-depressant, is it releases dopamine, which Dr. Jones says can give the user a feeling of euphoria. But the drug is very dangerous and can cause agitation, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, coma, and even death, especially in high doses.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, Dr. Jones says TennCare can cover the costs to seek help.

