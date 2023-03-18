Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Antioch shooting

(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Antioch Friday night.

The shooting at 4700 McBride Road was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police say one person was fatally shot, while another person was injured. No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Eva Silver
Family member finds woman dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
Randy McNally Instagram comments
Tennessee lawmaker calls for Lt. Gov. McNally to resign after ‘perverted’ social media activity
Metro Police are investigating a homicide at a condominium complex on Harding Place in South...
Man wanted in deadly stabbing at South Nashville condo

Latest News

Brian Kelsey walks back guilty plea
Brian Kelsey walks back guilty plea
Lawmakers demand DCS return children to family
Lawmakers demand DCS return children to family
TN Department of Children's Services building.
Tennessee DCS takes Georgia parents’ 5 kids after misdemeanor charge
Lows dipping well below freezing over the weekend.
First Alert Forecast: A Hard Freeze for the Next Several Mornings