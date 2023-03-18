Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Antioch Friday night.

The shooting at 4700 McBride Road was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police say one person was fatally shot, while another person was injured. No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.