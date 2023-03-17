THP trooper fired after allegedly accepting cash from citizen he helped

It’s unknown how much money was accepted.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been fired for alleged department violations after accepting money from a citizen he helped.

Michael Riley, who worked in Benton County, Tennessee, was terminated by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security on March 14 for “the good of service” and “for cause,” according to department spokesman Wes Moster.

A departmental internal investigation showed Riley violated multiple rules and general orders, one of which included accepting money from a citizen while assisting them on a call in Benton County, Moster said.

It’s unknown how much money was accepted. No further information was released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

