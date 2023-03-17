Taylor Swift drops four new songs overnight in celebration of The Eras Tour

Most of the songs appear to be re-recordings and include ‘Taylor’s Version’ in the titles.
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift released four new songs Friday in what she called a celebration of The Eras Tour, according to CNN.

The songs include: “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version),” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

Three appear to be re-recordings of songs she released before and include (Taylor’s Version) in the titles.

According to CNN, Swift recorded new versions of previous albums after her former label sold the master recordings of her music catalog in 2019.

Variety reported the song “All of the Girls You Loved Before” was recorded in 2019 but was never released until now.

Swift’s The Eras Tour starts March 18 in Arizona.

Swift will perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on May 5, 6 and 7. Special guests GAYLE, Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will join her during her Nashville pit stop.

Taylor Swift
Throwback Thursday: Taylor Swift's first TV debut
Taylor Swift Adds Another Nashville Show

