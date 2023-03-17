Person of interest in custody in Murfreesboro death investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation in West Murfreesboro on Thursday.

Detectives responded to an unknown problem at a home on Swanson Lane around 4 p.m. Police found a female dead inside the garage of the home.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

