Person of interest in custody in Murfreesboro death investigation


Murfreesboro Police are investigating a homicide on Swanson Lane in West Murfreesboro.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation in West Murfreesboro on Thursday.

Detectives responded to an unknown problem at a home on Swanson Lane around 4 p.m. Police found a female dead inside the garage of the home.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

