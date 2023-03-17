Man wanted in deadly stabbing at South Nashville condo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search for a suspect is underway after a man was killed at a condominium complex in south Nashville following a reported domestic situation, according to reports filed by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to the arrest report, the body of 51-year-old Thomas Mitchell was found lying near the open door of a unit at Caldwell Condominiums at 550 Harding Place on Thursday night. A woman told officers she had been arguing with Mitchell, who threatened to hurt her dogs.

The woman told officers she began texting her estranged husband, 50-year-old Gary Burchett, to retrieve her dogs for safekeeping.

That’s when the woman said Burchett threatened to hurt the victim and ‘end the victim’s life’ for abusing her and her animals, according to a police report.

The woman said she begged him not to come to the condominium but Burchett arrived anyways and began arguing with Mitchell.

Gary Burchett, 50, is wanted for Thur night's stabbing murder of Thomas Mitchell, 51, at a Harding Place Condo. The victim had been living with Burchett's estranged wife. Burchett is believed to be driving a white Ford F250 Supercab. See him or know where he is? Plz📞615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/unwJZ84oSZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 17, 2023

According to a report, the woman started loading belongings into her car. Moments later, she said Burchett started washing his hands off with a bottle of water and then left the scene.

Officers found the woman at a nearby gas station, where Burchett arranged to meet her but never arrived, the report states.

Burchett is believed to be driving a white Ford F-250 Supercab and anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MNPD.

