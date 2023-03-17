Man killed at South Nashville condo building

Detectives are investigating a man’s death at a condominium complex on Harding Place.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed at a condominium complex in south Nashville following a reported domestic situation, according to reports filed by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A man’s body was found lying near the open door of a unit at Caldwell Condominiums at 550 Harding Place, Thursday night, according to responding officers.

According to the incident report, a woman told officers she had been arguing with the victim who threatened to hurt her dogs.

The woman told officers she began texting her estranged husband to retrieve her dogs for safekeeping.

That’s when the woman said her estranged husband threatened to hurt the victim and ‘end the victim’s life’ for abusing her and her animals, according to a police report.

The woman said she begged him not to come to the condominium but the estranged husband arrived anyways and began arguing with the victim.

According to a report, the woman started loading belongings into her car. Moments later, she said Burchett started washing his hands off with a bottle of water and then left the scene.

Officers found the woman at a nearby gas station, where the estranged husband arranged to meet her but never arrived, the report states.

The search for the estranged husband continues.

