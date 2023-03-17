Lebanon mother says she’s paralyzed after hit and run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police said they need the public’s help in finding a red four-door sedan allegedly involved in a hit and run over the weekend. The person who said she was hit is a mother of five. She said she is now paralyzed.

The woman said she was walking out of the leasing office with her mail when her life changed in a matter of seconds.

“When I was in the air, those three seconds, I thought that was it,” Chelsea Stiltner said. “I thought that when I hit the pavement, I am done.”

Stiltner sat in a wheelchair Thursday afternoon. This comes after she said a car hit her in her apartment complex’s parking lot Saturday evening.

“I mean, I can’t go to the bathroom by myself,” the 28-year-old parent said. “I can’t even hold my 2-year-old.”

Stiltner said she went to pick up her mail inside the leasing office. When she stepped out, she said a gust of wind blew it out of her hands.

“I saw a car in the distance,” Stiltner said. “I did like the wave, and I went down to pick up the mail. I heard an engine rev, and by the time I looked up, it was already hitting me.”

Lebanon Police said Stiltner was injured with lacerations to her face and arms and pain throughout her body. Stiltner said after four hours at the hospital, she was discharged. The next day, Stiltner said she had a seizure.

“I can’t feel anything from the knee down and from the knee up, I have 5 to 10 percent mobility,” Stiltner said.

Lebanon Police said there is no video that captured what happened. They also couldn’t find any witnesses or the car and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“In 10 seconds, a big portion of who I am was entirely ripped away so it was an adjustment to learn to rewalk at 28,” Stiltner said.

Lebanon Police said this is the first pedestrian hit and run this year. Metro Nashville Police said so far this year there have been four fatal hit and run crashes. This time last year, Metro Police reported three.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.