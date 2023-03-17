Green Hills shooting victim matches with residency program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman shot while on a walk in her Green Hills neighborhood in January found out Friday where she will be completing her residency training. The medical student plans to go into pediatrics.

Anna Grace King, 26, is in her final year at Louisiana State University Health. She is still in physical therapy following the shooting but got to celebrate match day with her classmates in New Orleans on Friday.

“I am feeling really excited,” King said. “I think everyone here is feeling really excited.”

King jumped for joy Friday after she was matched with Westchester Medical Center in New York to complete her residency training.

“My school, friends and classmates have all just been so amazingly supportive that I feel like I got to this day and reached the same line as everybody else,” King said.

The journey to this moment was not easy. King, a Nashville native, was home visiting her parents in January when she was shot while walking in their Green Hills neighborhood.

“Once through my right finger, once through my upper right arm and twice in my right leg,” King said.

After the shooting, LSU Health told WSMV 4, “We are working with her and her family to ensure that she can graduate on time.”

It is a promise that King said the school kept.

“They put me on a rotation to do from home while I was getting that physical therapy because I did not want to move back until I was able to live independently by myself,” King said.

Her dad, Scott King, has been by her side every step of the way.

“Unbelievable,” her dad said. “It is hard to describe how proud we are of her. It is difficult enough to get through medical school, but what she has gone through the last few months and her ability to persevere and triumph, we are just so proud of her.”

King is going into pediatrics and plans to use what happened to her to benefit others.

“I hope it makes me a more empathetic doctor and better at explaining things to my patients in the future,” King said.

Three suspects were arrested and charged with attempted murder in King’s case.

