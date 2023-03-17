First Alert Forecast: Morning showers then cold returns

The warm-up was nice while it lasted, but it’s about to come to an abrupt end today across the Mid State.

Showers continue this morning but should taper off as we approach the start of the afternoon, with a few showers lingering past noon in far east Middle Tennessee.

Colder air can then work its way back in behind the cold front and we’ll actually hit our high temperature in the morning in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures fall into the 40s by the afternoon as colder air comes in behind the front.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Colder air is set to return by the weekend with temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday, and lows back in the 20s and maybe even some teens on Saturday night.

Highs on Sunday will struggle to get back into the 40s and some areas very well could stay in the 30s for the day.

If there’s a bright side to the weekend forecast, it’s that we’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around both days.

NEXT WEEK

Early next week temperatures are expected to get back in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine to go around.

Wednesday will be warmer with a few more clouds and highs back in the 60s.

We continue to climb that temperature ladder on Thursday with temperatures back in the 70s.

We’re also watching for a stray rain shower sometime during the second half of next week, but no widespread rain is expected.

