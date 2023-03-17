First Alert Forecast: A Hard Freeze for the Next Several Mornings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Very cold for the next serval mornings with lows dipping into the 20s. Sunshine will dominate through the beginning of next week.

The showers have gone and the cold air has filtered in. The low will drop to near 30 in Nashville and 20s in the outlying areas. A Freeze Warning is in effect for some parts of the Midstate through Sunday morning.

Lows dipping well below freezing over the weekend. (WSMV)

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and chilly, high in the upper 40s.

Morning lows Sunday will start off in the teens and 20s. Expect lots of sunshine in the afternoon, but the high will only reach the low 40s.

NEXT WEEK

The freezing temperatures will stick around for Monday and Tuesday morning, but we will see a gradual warm-up each afternoon.

Monday is ironically the first day of Spring. Highs will be in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs on Tuesday warm back to the low 60s despite the cold start.

We could see a few rain showers on Wednesday morning, but highs will be in the mid-60s with a partly cloudy afternoon. Lows will be much more tolerable in the 50s. We continue to climb that temperature ladder on Thursday with temperatures back in the 70s.

Friday scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, the high will be in the mid 70s.

