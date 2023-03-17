First Alert Forecast: Below freezing temperatures return

The warm-up was nice while it lasted, but it comes to an abrupt end today across the Mid State.

Showers from this morning will taper off to the east later this afternoon. Behind this rain is a cold front that has already dropped our temperatures a good bit. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s by the afternoon as colder air comes in behind the front.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A Freeze Warning is in effect for some parts of the Midstate through Sunday morning. Morning lows tomorrow and Sunday will start off in the teens and 20s. Highs both days will only be in the 40s. However, the one silver lining is that we will see sunshine and dry weather all weekend.

NEXT WEEK

The freezing temperatures will stick around for Monday and Tuesday morning, but we will see a gradual warm-up each afternoon.

Monday is ironically the first day of Spring. Highs will be in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs on Tuesday warm back to the low 60s despite the cold start.

We could see a few rain showers on Wednesday morning, but highs will be in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy afternoon. Lows will be much more tolerable in the 50s. We continue to climb that temperature ladder on Thursday with temperatures back in the 70s.

