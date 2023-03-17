Costco location planned for Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Costco Wholesale may be coming to Mt. Juliet.

The city announced on Thursday that the multi-billion dollar global retailer submitted a development package to be considered by Mt. Juliet’s Planning Department.

The new location is projected to include an over 160,000-square-foot retail space, along with 24 fueling stations and a nearly 35,000-square-foot delivery space.

“I am very happy to confirm the rumors are true that Costco plans to construct a store in Mt. Juliet, and I’m excited to welcome Costco to our community,” Mayor James Maness said.

The city projects the Costco build to provide a boost to the region’s economy and a source of revenue for the school district.

“This is not only a win for our local economy, but with one-half of the local portion of our sales tax going directly to our schools, this is a win for our school system as well,” Mayor Maness said.

The project is slated for the southwest corner of the future intersection of Rutland Drive and Legacy Point Boulevard. It is scheduled to be heard during the Planning Commission meeting on March 16.

