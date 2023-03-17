Connecticut man arrested for making death threats to Hendersonville Library staff

Police said the man sent at least 14 emails referencing death and blowing up the Hendersonville Library.
The Hendersonville Library in Sumner County showing Christmas decor.
The Hendersonville Library in Sumner County showing Christmas decor.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police said a Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with email threats sent to the Hendersonville Public Library on Tuesday.

Police said investigators learned of at least 14 emails sent from the same account over a short period of time. The messages referenced death and blowing up the building.

Hendersonville detectives were able to identify a suspect. Working with Connecticut State Police, detectives verified Mark H. Frakl, 49, was in Connecticut. Early Thursday morning police obtained warrants charging Frakl, of Marlborough, Connecticut, with false report and harassment.

Frakl was taken into custody around 6:20 p.m. by the Connecticut State Police. He will be held as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to Sumner County.

Investigators have not revealed any ties between Frakl and entities within the state of Tennessee.

“These crimes were perpetrated over a long distance, which is not a barrier to the prosecution of serious offenses in Sumner County,” Hendersonville Police said in a news release. “As always, please remain aware of your surroundings and contact police if you observe suspicious behavior.”

The threats came after a recent appearance at the library by actor Kirk Cameron and others. Cameron said in a social media post that there was “unkind pushback (from one disgruntled librarian).”

The library’s director was fired on Wednesday during a meeting of the Sumner County Library Board.

The police department said it would not be releasing any additional information on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Eva Silver
Family member finds woman dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Mug of Kyle Chrisley
Todd Chrisley’s son arrested for alleged aggravated assault
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
Hendersonville Police are at the scene of a barricaded armed person inside a home on Candle...
Police: Man found dead inside Hendersonville home suspect in murder

Latest News

Dolly Parton talks with WSMV4
Dolly Parton talks with WSMV's Holly Thompson
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a homicide on Swanson Lane in West Murfreesboro.
Person of interest in custody in Murfreesboro death investigation
Dolly Parton's full interview with Holly Thompson
Dolly talks one-on-one with WSMV4′s Holly Thompson
Ascension Saint Thomas recently announced the start of a new kidney transplant wellness program
Ascension Saint Thomas launches kidney transplant wellness program