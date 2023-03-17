Connecticut man arrested for making death threats to Hendersonville Library staff

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police said a Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with email threats sent to the Hendersonville Public Library on Tuesday.

Police said investigators learned of at least 14 emails sent from the same account over a short period of time. The messages referenced death and blowing up the building.

Hendersonville detectives were able to identify a suspect. Working with Connecticut State Police, detectives verified Mark H. Frakl, 49, was in Connecticut. Early Thursday morning police obtained warrants charging Frakl, of Marlborough, Connecticut, with false report and harassment.

Frakl was taken into custody around 6:20 p.m. by the Connecticut State Police. He will be held as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to Sumner County.

Investigators have not revealed any ties between Frakl and entities within the state of Tennessee.

“These crimes were perpetrated over a long distance, which is not a barrier to the prosecution of serious offenses in Sumner County,” Hendersonville Police said in a news release. “As always, please remain aware of your surroundings and contact police if you observe suspicious behavior.”

The threats came after a recent appearance at the library by actor Kirk Cameron and others. Cameron said in a social media post that there was “unkind pushback (from one disgruntled librarian).”

The library’s director was fired on Wednesday during a meeting of the Sumner County Library Board.

The police department said it would not be releasing any additional information on Thursday.

