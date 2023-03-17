Bill amendment aims to keep Metro Nashville from regulating beer sales

If amended, the bill would make ABC the sole regulator of alcoholic beverage sales.
Beer generic
Beer generic(Freepik.com)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An amendment to a Tennessee bill is looking to prevent Metro Nashville from regulating beer sales and manufacturing.

The bill is HB0594 and it was initially introduced to require beer wholesalers and retailers to keep up with alcohol sales, according to the early language. The bill’s focus was to ensure retailers kept a duplicate bill of sale for three years instead of two.

The bill would require wholesalers to keep either the original bill of sale or a duplicate for three years.

A new amendment is looking to keep the authority over beer sales in the hands of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) rather than Metro Nashville.

If amended, the bill would prohibit Nashville’s city council and the Beer Board from regulating the manufacture, receipt, sale, storage, transportation, distribution, or possession of the beer.

ABC would be the sole regulator of those who hold a restaurant license or a limited-service restaurant license if the bill is amended. The commission would have complete authority over the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic beverages in the Central Business Improvement District of Metro Nashville.

The amendment has not officially been applied to the bill, which is scheduled to go before the State Government Committee meeting on March 22.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Eva Silver
Family member finds woman dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
Randy McNally Instagram comments
Tennessee lawmaker calls for Lt. Gov. McNally to resign after ‘perverted’ social media activity
The Hendersonville Library in Sumner County showing Christmas decor.
Hendersonville library director fired by board

Latest News

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift drops four new songs overnight in celebration of The Eras Tour
Costco logo
Costco to build location in Mt. Juliet
WSMV Costco
Costco eyeing Mt. Juliet for new location
Dolly Parton and Holly Thompson
Dolly talks one-on-one with WSMV4′s Holly Thompson