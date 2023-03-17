Bill amendment aims to keep Metro Nashville from regulating beer sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An amendment to a Tennessee bill is looking to prevent Metro Nashville from regulating beer sales and manufacturing.

The bill is HB0594 and it was initially introduced to require beer wholesalers and retailers to keep up with alcohol sales, according to the early language. The bill’s focus was to ensure retailers kept a duplicate bill of sale for three years instead of two.

The bill would require wholesalers to keep either the original bill of sale or a duplicate for three years.

A new amendment is looking to keep the authority over beer sales in the hands of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) rather than Metro Nashville.

If amended, the bill would prohibit Nashville’s city council and the Beer Board from regulating the manufacture, receipt, sale, storage, transportation, distribution, or possession of the beer.

ABC would be the sole regulator of those who hold a restaurant license or a limited-service restaurant license if the bill is amended. The commission would have complete authority over the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic beverages in the Central Business Improvement District of Metro Nashville.

The amendment has not officially been applied to the bill, which is scheduled to go before the State Government Committee meeting on March 22.

