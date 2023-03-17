Affidavit: Man conducts traffic stop, poses as police officer

The man stopped a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, even though he’s a bail bondsman
Police lights generic
Police lights generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested this week after he pulled over a vehicle pretending to be a police officer.

On March 1, a woman and her co-worker were stopped by a black Crown Victoria after it flashed its lightbar and forced them to pull over in front of the 100 Oaks shopping center, according to the arrest affidavit.

Angel Carrera, 22, exited the Crown Victoria wearing a black polo, black military-style pants, and a handgun visible on his left hip, according to the report.

The woman said Carrera approached their vehicle and explained he stopped them because they had pulled out too far as they waited on Thompson Lane to turn left.

Carrera reportedly told the two “there are lines there for a reason” and to not do it again.

As he began to leave, the two asked if he was a Metro police officer. Carrera responded, “Uh no, I’m a bail bondsman,” and continued to his vehicle.

One of the women was able to take pictures of his vehicle, and report the incident to the police.

Carrera was arrested on March 15 and was charged with criminal impersonation of a first responder. He posted his $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Eva Silver
Family member finds woman dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
Randy McNally Instagram comments
Tennessee lawmaker calls for Lt. Gov. McNally to resign after ‘perverted’ social media activity
Murfreesboro Police are investigating a homicide on Swanson Lane in West Murfreesboro.
Person of interest in custody in Murfreesboro death investigation

Latest News

Metro Police are investigating a homicide at a condominium complex on Harding Place in South...
Man wanted in deadly stabbing at South Nashville condo
crime scene tape night generic
80-year-old man charged with murder after wife found dead in garage
Costco logo
Costco location planned for Mt. Juliet
Beer generic
Bill amendment aims to keep Metro Nashville from regulating beer sales