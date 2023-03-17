Affidavit: Man conducts traffic stop, poses as police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested this week after he pulled over a vehicle pretending to be a police officer.

On March 1, a woman and her co-worker were stopped by a black Crown Victoria after it flashed its lightbar and forced them to pull over in front of the 100 Oaks shopping center, according to the arrest affidavit.

Angel Carrera, 22, exited the Crown Victoria wearing a black polo, black military-style pants, and a handgun visible on his left hip, according to the report.

The woman said Carrera approached their vehicle and explained he stopped them because they had pulled out too far as they waited on Thompson Lane to turn left.

Carrera reportedly told the two “there are lines there for a reason” and to not do it again.

As he began to leave, the two asked if he was a Metro police officer. Carrera responded, “Uh no, I’m a bail bondsman,” and continued to his vehicle.

One of the women was able to take pictures of his vehicle, and report the incident to the police.

Carrera was arrested on March 15 and was charged with criminal impersonation of a first responder. He posted his $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

