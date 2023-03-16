White House man arrested on child sex charges

Tip claims the suspect uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to an online platform
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A White House man has been arrested after his indictment on sex charges involving a minor, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

TBI agents received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating an individual had uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to an online platform. The suspect was identified as James Butterworth, 59, of White House.

The Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments earlier this month charging Butterworth with three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Minor was arrested on Monday and has been released from the Sumner County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

