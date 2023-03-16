Transformer fire briefly cuts power to South Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a transformer on fire in South Nashville early Thursday morning.

According to NFD, multiple units deployed to Murfreesboro Pike and Thompson Lane for a transformer on fire just after 5 a.m. on Thursday. Fire crews reported wires from the transformer connected to a small power station between some businesses and an apartment complex.

The fire caused over 1,300 power outages in the area, according to Nashville Electric Service’s outage map. NES field crews quickly isolated the pole fire and rerouted electricity to the affected customers.

Power was fully restored to the area around 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.