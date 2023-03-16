Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.(Preserve Glendale KY - Facebook)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the train derailed around 2:50 p.m. after trying to avoid a semi truck that was on the tracks across the Gideon Church Road crossing.

As the train was stopping, it derailed in the process.

(Story continues below)

Caption

Harding County Sherriff John Ward said the train managed to stop before hitting the tractor trailer and eight of the train’s cars are off the tracks.

One of the cars hit an antique store and some vehicles were hit by those eight cars that came off the tracks, according to Ward.

KSP said one minor injury has been reported and no hazardous materials are believed to be involved. The train was transporting vehicles.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Eva Silver
Family member finds woman dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Mug of Kyle Chrisley
Todd Chrisley’s son arrested for alleged aggravated assault
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
Hendersonville Police are at the scene of a barricaded armed person inside a home on Candle...
Police: Man found dead inside Hendersonville home suspect in murder