Toddler who nearly drowned at Nashville hotel pool out of ICU

The boy’s mother says her friend, who allegedly left the boy unattended, is cooperating with police.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 3-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a Nashville hotel pool last Friday is out of the intensive care unit at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to his mother.

This comes after Lacey Cotton, of Illinois, told WSMV4 her son Brentley was taken off a ventilator on Wednesday.

Brentley was found unresponsive on March 10 at Ramada by Wyndham Hotel on Music Valley Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend

Cotton had left Brentley in the care of her friend Mace Reggetz while she napped. Cotton told WSMV4 Reggetz left the boys unattended at the hotel pool while she texted her boyfriend. Reggetz reportedly tried to revive Brentley after realizing he was unresponsive and nearly drowned, according to Cotton.

Reggetz is now reportedly cooperating with a Metro Police investigation. Cotton said she hopes Reggetz gets jail time for the alleged neglect.

“I really don’t care what happens to her to be honest,” Cotton said. “I know it’s bad to say, but she did this to my baby, so I don’t care.”

No word yet whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Eva Silver
Family member finds woman dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Mug of Kyle Chrisley
Todd Chrisley’s son arrested for alleged aggravated assault
Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey

Latest News

Dolly Parton's full interview with Holly Thompson
Dolly Parton's full interview with Holly Thompson
Another water main break downtown
Another water main break downtown
Toddler out of ICU after nearly drowning
Toddler out of ICU after nearly drowning
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
La Vergne looks to move past police sex scandal with new chief