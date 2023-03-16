Third consecutive water main break affects downtown Nashville

This is the third water main break in three days.
A water main break sent water rushing down the hill from the Capitol building on Thursday morning.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A water main break has been reported in downtown Nashville, making it the third break in the last three days.

First responders called in the 8″ main break for repair at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Metro Water Services.

The break occurred near the State Capitol, but MWS said service is not affecting the building. The break will, however, affect service to the Cordell Hull Building.

Two other water main breaks have affected downtown Nashville so far this week.

The first main break affected water service to the Historic Metro Courthouse on Tuesday. The second took place near Nissan Stadium and shut down the road between Spring Street and Dickerson Pike.

Repairs for both water main breaks were completed within a few hours.

