TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Benton Co. girl

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Endangered Child Alert for a Benton County girl who has been missing since Monday.

Aaliyah Whitehead, 14, is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds and has red hair with green eyes. TBI says she was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black leggings, and pink and black sneakers.

If you have seen Aaliyah, contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

