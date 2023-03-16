TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Benton Co. girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Endangered Child Alert for a Benton County girl who has been missing since Monday.

Aaliyah Whitehead, 14, is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds and has red hair with green eyes. TBI says she was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black leggings, and pink and black sneakers.

If you have seen Aaliyah, contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

