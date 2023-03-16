Rutherford County Schools unveil five-year building plan

$745 million plan would go toward several different school projects
Rutherford County's school board revealed its updated five-year building plan at a meeting earlier this week.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If approved by the Rutherford County Commission, the $745 million plan would go toward several different school projects.

The County Commission would have to review the plan and approve it before the school district can move forward.

