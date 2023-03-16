Rutherford County Schools unveil five-year building plan

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County’s school board revealed its updated five-year building plan at a meeting earlier this week.

If approved by the Rutherford County Commission, the $745 million plan would go toward several different school projects.

The County Commission would have to review the plan and approve it before the school district can move forward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.