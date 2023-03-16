New daycare center to open in North Clarksville


Mosaic Learning Center is set to open in North Clarksville on March 22.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new fulltime daycare center is set to open in North Clarksville.

Mosaic Learning Center is faith-based. It will help students become independent, confident and energetic learners.

The center’s mission is to cultivate faith and imagination.

Mosaic Learning Center will open on March 22. It’s currently accepting registration for children between 1 and 6 years old. At this time, it is only accepting full-time enrollees.

