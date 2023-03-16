Nashville leaders, HUD to break ground on new affordable housing units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development deputy secretary will visit Nashville on Thursday.

Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman’s visit will kick off at HUD’s groundbreaking of its newest mixed-income residential development, which is part of the Cayce Transformation aimed at redeveloping an area south of Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Mayor John Cooper and several other elected officials will join the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) for the groundbreaking.

The Cayce Transformation includes an amenities center, along with several residential developments.

Thursday’s groundbreaking is for the planned Fifth & Summer development, which is expected to have 107 mixed-income housing units, with 50 of those being affordable housing. The development, at 725 S. Fifth St., is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2025.

Construction on Cherry Oak Apartments, at 705 S. Sixth St., is already underway. The project includes 96 mixed-income residential units, a playground, courtyard, lounge with access to computers, and more. It’s expected to be completed by Fall 2023.

Another apartment complex at 620 Summer Place is the next planned residential development. It is expected to have 91 mixed-income apartments, a community room, a fitness room, along with other amenities. It is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2025.

For the full plan, visit the MDHA website.

The Cayce Transformation aims to “create quality affordable housing opportunities, support neighborhoods, strengthen communities, and help build a greater Nashville,” according to the housing agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.