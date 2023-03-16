The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:20 PM. The contest airs on TNT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 152.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Memphis (-2) 153 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Memphis (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Memphis is 16-15-2 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 33 times this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has won 21 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
  • In the Owls' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 25th-best in the country. It is way higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Tigers were +12000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +8000, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +8000, Memphis has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

