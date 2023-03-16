Man indicted in Cookeville shooting

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been indicted on attempted murder charges in connection to a January shooting in Cookeville.

Cody Spear is accused of shooting a man in the face on Jan. 27, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a home on East Whitehall Road.

Spear is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Spear has a bond set at $200,000 and a court date set for March 20.

