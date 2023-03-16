Man indicted in Cookeville shooting
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been indicted on attempted murder charges in connection to a January shooting in Cookeville.
Cody Spear is accused of shooting a man in the face on Jan. 27, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a home on East Whitehall Road.
Spear is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Spear has a bond set at $200,000 and a court date set for March 20.
