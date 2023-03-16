Local Nashville contestants compete on ‘The Voice’

Four Middle Tennessee contestants were featured on the show this week.
Many local singers are fighting for a chance on the show.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is a reason Nashville is referred to as ‘Music City.’

This year’s season of “The Voice” features many singers who are from or live in Nashville, among other areas across Tennessee.

Nashville singers Walker Wilson and Allie Keck performed blind auditions on the show on Monday. Both advanced to the next round with Wilson selecting Blake Shelton as his mentor, and Keck choosing Kelly Clarkson.

On Tuesday, Laura Littleton from Dickson performed “A Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during her audition. Three out of the four judges turned their chairs, signaling they wanted Littleton as a part of their team.

Littleton ultimately chose Niall Horan as her mentor.

Local singer Kate Cosentino sang “I Say a Little Prayer” during her blind audition on Tuesday. Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan all turned their chairs for Cosentino, but she chose to be a part of Horan’s team throughout the show.

“I feel so excited about making the show,” said Cosentino. “This is the upgrade to my music career, so I’m ecstatic.”

Next week, even more blind auditions from local artists will be aired.

“The Voice” airs every Monday and Tuesday on NBC.

