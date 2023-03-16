Hendersonville park restroom damaged by fire
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are working to find out who set a park’s restroom on fire.
The fire happened inside the men’s restroom at Mary’s Magical Place.
The restroom is closed until further notice while repairs are made. No injuries were reported.
Police are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspects.
