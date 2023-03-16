Hendersonville library director fired by board

The decision may be tied to an appearance by Kirk Cameron’s organization in February.
The Hendersonville Library in Sumner County showing Christmas decor.
The Hendersonville Library in Sumner County showing Christmas decor.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee library director was voted out on Wednesday, and it may be related to the handling of a recent appearance by actor Kirk Cameron at the facility in February.

The Sumner County Library Board met on Wednesday and voted 4-3 to dismiss Allan Morales from his duties as library director at the Hendersonville Public Library.

The last-minute board meeting and subsequent decision followed a public back-and-forth between Kirk Cameron and a “disgruntled librarian” over permission to hold an event at the library.

Cameron’s Freedom Island Book Club event was scheduled to meet on Feb. 25 with several guest speakers. The issue appeared to be whether or not the Hendersonville library could handle the size of the expected crowd and an alternate site was recommended that provided more space for Cameron’s crowd.

The event met outside the library as scheduled, as Cameron documented on his Facebook page.

The timing of the library director’s dismissal appeared to be tied to the event, with at least one board member confirming it could be related.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Eva Silver
Family member finds woman dead inside Murfreesboro apartment
Mug of Kyle Chrisley
Todd Chrisley’s son arrested for alleged aggravated assault
LACY AND BRENTLEY COTTON
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey

Latest News

A rendering for the Fifth and Summer Development.
Nashville leaders, HUD to break ground on new affordable housing units
wsmv local singers on the voice
Several Middle Tennessee singers on The Voice
Water rushes down stairs near the Capitol in downtown Nashville.
Third consecutive water main break affects downtown Nashville
WSMV downtown flooding
Water rushes down stairs near the Capitol building