Hendersonville library director fired by board

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee library director was voted out on Wednesday, and it may be related to the handling of a recent appearance by actor Kirk Cameron at the facility in February.

The Sumner County Library Board met on Wednesday and voted 4-3 to dismiss Allan Morales from his duties as library director at the Hendersonville Public Library.

The last-minute board meeting and subsequent decision followed a public back-and-forth between Kirk Cameron and a “disgruntled librarian” over permission to hold an event at the library.

Cameron’s Freedom Island Book Club event was scheduled to meet on Feb. 25 with several guest speakers. The issue appeared to be whether or not the Hendersonville library could handle the size of the expected crowd and an alternate site was recommended that provided more space for Cameron’s crowd.

The event met outside the library as scheduled, as Cameron documented on his Facebook page.

The timing of the library director’s dismissal appeared to be tied to the event, with at least one board member confirming it could be related.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.