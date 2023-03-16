First Alert Forecast: Warmest day of the week

Today is going to be a much warmer day across the Mid State with temperatures in the 60s to maybe near 70 in one or two spots this afternoon.

It will be a breezy day with gusts near 20 mph at times. Expect more clouds to mix in throughout the day but we’ll stay dry all day.

NEXT ROUND OF RAIN

Rain moves back in Thursday night and into Friday ahead of a cold front. I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder, but there is NO severe weather threat to worry about.

We’ll actually hit our high temperature in the morning on Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures fall into the 40s by the afternoon as colder air comes in behind the front.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Colder air is set to return by the weekend with temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday, and lows back in the 20s on Saturday night.

Highs on Sunday will also only make it back into the 40s for the afternoon.

If there’s a bright side to the weekend forecast, it’s that we’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around both days.

NEXT WEEK

Early next week temperatures are expected to get back in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine to go around.

Wednesday will be warmer with a few more clouds and highs back in the 60s.

