First Alert Forecast: Bitterly cold weather returns this weekend

Widespread rain moves in tonight with a cold front right behind it. That will bring in very cold temperatures for the next several days.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

NEXT ROUND OF RAIN

Rain moves back in tonight and lasts into Friday morning ahead of a cold front. No severe weather is expected, but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder and see some heavy downpours at times. Most of that heavy rain will be overnight. Rain will move from west to east-- eventually exiting out of the Plateau around lunchtime tomorrow.

We’ll actually hit our high temperature in the morning on Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures fall into the 40s by the afternoon as colder air comes in behind the front.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Colder air is set to return by the weekend with low temperatures falling below freezing and highs only in the upper 40s on Saturday.

Highs on Sunday will only make it back into the 40s for the afternoon after a bitterly cold start of temperatures in the teens and 20s.

If there’s a bright side to the weekend forecast-- it’s that we’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around both days.

NEXT WEEK

We will still deal with freezing starts early next week. Temperatures are expected to get back in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday for highs with a good deal of sunshine to go around.

Wednesday will be a little warmer with a few more clouds and highs back in the 60s. The 70s return on Thursday, but a few showers will accompany that warmer air.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.