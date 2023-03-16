East Nashville Fatal shooting suspect turns self in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The suspect of a fatal shooting in East Nashville surrendered to detectives at police headquarters, according to police.

James Alex Harris, 52, was booked on a charge of criminal homicide for Monday morning’s fatal shooting of 47-year-old Terrese Patterson.

Patterson was shot and killed inside a home in the 1000 block of Lischey Avenue.

Investigators said Harris was visiting Patterson in an upstairs room of the residence when the shooting took place.

Harris fled and was subsequently identified as the suspect.

