East Nashville Fatal shooting suspect turns self in


By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The suspect of a fatal shooting in East Nashville surrendered to detectives at police headquarters, according to police.

James Alex Harris, 52, was booked on a charge of criminal homicide for Monday morning’s fatal shooting of 47-year-old Terrese Patterson.

Patterson was shot and killed inside a home in the 1000 block of Lischey Avenue.

Investigators said Harris was visiting Patterson in an upstairs room of the residence when the shooting took place.

Harris fled and was subsequently identified as the suspect.

Police arrest man for Lischey Lane shooting
New cell phone lot open
Fire shuts down bridge on Nolensville pike
Bridge fire shuts downs Nolensville Pike Area for some time in South Nashville
