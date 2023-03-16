Bill to expedite rape kit testing in Tennessee deferred

Legislation would require TBI to complete testing within 30 days of when it is received
A bill that would require the TBI to complete rape kit tests within 30 days has been deferred by a House subcommittee.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would expedite rape kit testing in Tennessee has now been deferred.

The bill would require the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to test all rape kits within 30 days of when it is received.

The TBI said it takes about 34 weeks for a kit to be tested, then results are given to law enforcement.

The bill was deferred in the Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

It would have to pass through a few more committees plus the full House and Senate before it would head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

