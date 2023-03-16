40 homeless relocated following South Nashville encampment closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those living in the homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park have been moved out.

Metro social services, along with other departments and organizations, have worked to clear out the park by placing nearly 40 people in transitional housing.

This is part of Mayor Cooper’s homeless plan.

In October, the city allotted $50 million of federal funds for interim shelters, mental health support and affordable housing. Now that everyone is moved out of Wentworth-Caldwell Park, Metro is working to renovate the park.

Councilwoman Courtney Johnston said the clean-up process could take weeks.

“You’ll see lots of activity throughout the next few weeks as we clear this all out. There’s a lot of junk, trash and debris. So we are working hard on it,” Johnston said.

Some people, who recently moved out of Wentworth-Caldwell Park, made plans to use mental health resources available through the Metro Homeless Impact Division’s wraparound services.

“We’ve had several people who agreed to go to treatment for addiction, which is fantastic. I’m really excited for those individuals. I’m excited for everyone to have a brand-new start in their life,” Johnston said.

