Water main break closes North 1st Street in East Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An eruption of water drew police to a reported water main break near Nashville’s Nissan Stadium early Wednesday morning.

Metro Water Services (MWS) said the water is coming from a 12-in water main underneath North 1st Street. The road was closed between Spring Street and Dickerson Pike to allow crews space and time to isolate the ruptured area, cap the flow of water, and clear debris from the road.

Debris sits on North 1st Street following a water main break on Wednesday morning. (WSMV)

TDOT SmartWay cameras showed water spewing from the road near the Knights Inn hotel.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers were on the scene and the area is closed to traffic, including exit ramp 47 from I-24 West.

This marks the second water leak in downtown Nashville in two days.

On Tuesday morning, water service around the Historic Metro Courthouse was affected by a water main break at the intersection of James Robertson Parkway and Second Avenue North, according to Metro Water Services.

“Water was flowing down Second Avenue. When the crews got here and saw where the actual damage was, we realized it was a 16-inch water main,” said Sonia Allman, Manager of Strategic Communications at Metro Water Services. “We are having to dig very carefully, there are also gas lines, power lines, and lots of underground infrastructure as you can imagine. So, we are having to really work carefully and dig around that, so we don’t cause any additional damage.”

The water supply was disrupted to the Metro Courthouse, Justice A.A. Birch Building, Ben West Municipal Building, and Nashville Downtown Detention Center. The water outage caused the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to close early.

By 3:45 p.m., Metro Water Services had isolated the break and returned water service to the Birch Building, Ben West Municipal Building, and the Nashville Downtown Detention Center.

Repairs were made by Tuesday evening.

